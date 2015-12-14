Maumee shopping strip gains new owners

Parkway Plaza in Maumee is under new ownership, and renovations have already begun.

The strip at the Anthony Wayne Trail and Detroit was built in the 1950s. In recent years, a coffee shop and fitness center have occupied it.

The new owner has plans to revitalize the area. The current tenants will stay, and a dollar store, grocery story, and pizza place are being considered to fill the vacancies.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr says the city is in talks with the state about construction at the intersection that would make the plaza more accessible.

“I think it’s a win for the residents of the city of Maumee,” he said. “We want to have a vibrant center when you’re coming into town. Across the street, there are a number of residents that can use this.”

The construction would cost $500,000. It’s not known at this time how it would be paid for.

The plaza is expected to be completely occupied by this time next year.

