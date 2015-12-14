Rossford Fire Department answers to increase in calls since 2014

The Rossford Fire Department is experiencing an uptick in calls for service, having answered more than 100 more calls than in 2014 at this time.

The total number of runs has been rising slowly since 2000. The department has currently made 141 more runs than last year.

Fire Chief Josh Drouard says they are still evaluating the cause.

"Right now we're at 933," he said. "I suspect as we look at our year end report, that some statistics or some other things might jump out at us that we don't see on a routine basis, or on a daily basis, because of the call volume and other things. But right now, there's no raging or one major factor that's causing the increase in these calls."

Chief Drouard says that it is hard to pinpoint what has been happening more than usual as they answer to both fires and medical emergencies.

"In January, we were riddled with fires. So, you have to remember that. That seems like it was a long, long time ago but, it was really just the first of the year."

The chief also said when they do pinpoint the cause, they make sure to educate the public so they can focus on prevention in the future.

