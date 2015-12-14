Prosecutor releases details in Adrian man's murder

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Those who knew 50-year-old Edward Monday say he was a well-loved member of the Adrian community until he disappeared just before Thanksgiving. Now the Lenawee County prosecutor is shedding more light on the details of his death.

Monday’s body was found last week, when his missing person case became a homicide investigation. Lenawee County Prosecutor Burke Castleberry says he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Devon Snell, 20, has been charged with murder, and Monday’s live-in girlfriend Tamera Rosenberg, 40, has been charged with obstruction of justice and accessory to murder.

“It seems that every time we have a very serious case like this, it seem that they know each other,” said Castleberry.

Officials say an argument led to the murder. Monday’s friend Trevor Perdue says there may have been a love triangle between them.

“[It’s] a total waste of someone's life for something so trivial,” Perdue said.

Monday was last seen at his shop, Main Street Market, in Adrian. A week after he was last seen, Monday’s truck was found in Tecumseh. His body was found on Dec. 10 in Medina Township, but investigators believe he was killed in the trailer where he lived with his girlfriend in Raisin Township.

“We got a tip and through investigation we discovered some information,” Castleberry said. “We were able to locate the body and find out some of what transpired at the Villa Trailer Park.”

Monday’s son received a text from him on Nov. 25 around noon, but investigators say that text was not sent by Monday.

