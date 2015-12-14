Sports Illustrated recognizes Michigan teen as High School Athlete of the Year

A Michigan teen who made national headlines for carrying his brother 50 miles to bring awareness to cerebral palsy is back in the spotlight for being Sports Illustrated's first ever High School Athlete of the Year.

Hunter Gandee, 16, said, "It's something that means a lot to me, but it wasn't just me. They're giving the award to me, but it was more than just me that put forth the effort to do what I did."

Hunter credits his brother Braden, family and friends for his achievements.

"It's such a prestigious honor and we're extremely thankful for it because we're able to spread our word that much farther," he said. "We're able to tell that many more people about our story and we're able to spread even more awareness."

Hunter is on the Varsity wrestling team at Bedford High and he says what he's learned on the mat has helped him in life off the mat.

"It teaches you discipline. It teaches you hard work, helps you reach your goals. And without the hard work, you're not going to get there," he said.

It is those lessons that helped Hunter raise thousands of dollars to build an all-inclusive playground at Braden's Elementary school.

Hunter will attend a special dinner in New York on Tuesday that will honor the athletes featured in the magazine, including Serena Williams who was selected as the Sports Person of the Year.

