Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas has record weekend

Tens of thousands of people took advantage of the past weekend's mild weather and went to the Toledo Zoo to see the Lights Before Christmas, a tradition for more than 30 years.



Between Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Toledo Zoo says it saw more than 42,000 visitors, and one of those days made the record books.



"Saturday in particular was really huge; that was a record attendance for lights with (more than) 18,000 visiting," said Andi Norman, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Toledo Zoo. "So keep in mind, warm temperatures do bring out a lot of people not only locally, but we draw people from all over the region. So we really encourage visitors to try,if they can, to visit Monday through Thursday."



Norman also says that while traffic on the Anthony Wayne Trail may get backed up during the Lights Before Christmas or other big Zoo events, it's important to note that the Zoo is a large economic driver for the immediate region.



Along with the Zoo lights opening at 3 p.m., the Zoo also features 'Santa Dives' in the new Aquarium at 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., a new animal holiday experience at 3 p.m. with camels and reindeer, and the ice slide at 3 p.m., which is back for a second year in a row.



The Toledo Zoo's Lights Before Christmas are so popular that they are in the running for the USA Today top 20 best zoo lights. Parade.com has also recognized the Toledo Zoo's 85-foot tall Norway Spruce as one of the top five most famous Christmas trees in America.

You can vote for the Toledo Zoo until Dec. 21.

