New heart device eliminates need for blood thinner medication

ProMedica Toledo Hospital is the only healthcare system in the Toledo area to offer a new alternative to blood thinner medication. The Watchman Device, a small device inserted near the heart, reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, by avoiding blood clots without the utilization of anticoagulants.

When patient Bonnie Strong discovered last year that her body did not tolerate blood thinners well, her cardiologist suggested implanting the new treatment, which was approved by the FDA in March.



"I didn't want to be a guinea pig, but it was important for me to have it," said Strong.

Dr. John Letcher, MD, FACC, agreed.



"Atrial fibrillation is a really common thing for people as they get older, and it puts people at risk for stroke. This is one way to reduce the risk of stroke with the avoidance of anticoagulation," he said. "Most of the strokes occur from the top chamber of the heart, during atrial fibrillation the top chamber of the heart doesn't contract anymore, it quivers. Blood clots form in the appendages and those blood clots break off and can cause a stroke. (The Watchman Device) plugs the source, or gets ride of the source of the embolization, or the blood clot."



Experts say there are many reasons why patients can't or don't want to be on blood thinners.

"The biggest concern people have taking anticoagulation is a risk of bleeding and they're unable to continue it because they're bleeding either from their nose or GI tract or some other place," said Dr. Letcher.

The actual procedure to insert the Watchman device is considered fairly simple.

"It's similar to a catheterization in that a catheter is placed in the vein in the leg, it goes up into the top chamber of the heart, and you go from the top right chamber to the top left chamber of the heart by a puncture. Across that, you place a catheter into the appendages of the top chamber of the heart to release the device into that as it blocks that area," said Dr. Letcher.

Strong, who had the procedure done in late October, has already noticed a positive difference.

"When I woke up (from the procedure), I did not have any pain," she said. "I don't even know it's in there. I do not know it's there, so it feels fine," she said.

Once the device is inserted, patients remain on blood thinner medication for 45 days before a cardiologist can ensure that the device is working properly. For both Strong and Dr. Letcher, the procedure is well-worth it for those candidates who qualify.

"It's an alternative for something you weren't able to protect yourself from: stroke. It's a relatively simple device, and a simple procedure," said Dr. Letcher.

"I know in the beginning I was a little apprehensive, but a couple weeks before I had it done I had a real peace about it. So I'd recommend it," said Strong. "It relieves my mind about strokes. As far as I'm concerned, anybody that was in the situation I'm in should have it done, if they can."



See more information on ProMedica cardiology here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.