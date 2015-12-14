One injured after early morning fire on Florence Ave - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One injured after early morning fire on Florence Ave

NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

One person is in the hospital after an early morning fire Monday.

Fire crews say it happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in Northwood at manufactured mobile home park on Florence Ave. 

Crews say two people were inside the home when it went up in flames. Both were able to get out, however one suffered minor injuries. 

