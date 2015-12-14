Bond set for BGSU football player accused of spiking drink

Bowling Green State University football player 21-year-old Michael Minns II of West Palm Beach, FL has been suspended indefinitely after allegedly putting a controlled substance into another student's drink.

Bowling Green police say the incident happened on Nov. 22 when Minns placed a controlled substance into the victim's beverage while at a downtown Bowling Green restaurant. Police arrested Minns for corrupting another with drugs Monday.

Police are working closely with the business and are looking at security footage of the incident. At this point police are not sure exactly what type of drug was put into the drink.

BGSU released this statement:

"Following notification of the charges, Michael Minns II was suspended indefinitely from the football program. The University has also begun an investigation through its student conduct process."

Minns, who will not be playing in BGSU's upcoming bowl game, has played in 12 games this season.

Minns appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $50,000. He will be back in court in January.

