Holiday Crime: How to protect your package from thieves

Christmas is less than two weeks away and police say thieves are getting desperate, stealing packages right from your doorstep.

And being that it’s one of the busiest shipping weeks of the year, police say this crime of convenience is happening everywhere.

Most people don't have cameras to capture the theft, so here's what you can do to protect your gifts:

Require a signature on all package deliveries.

Leave instructions on where to place packages.

Have packages delivered to your work or the nearest post office.

And pay for package insurance.

And one more thing to note is Free Shipping Day Thursday, Dec. 18, when shipping from online stores is free with the promise of delivery by Christmas Eve.

