Former Perrysburg Schools employee pleads guilty to multiple charges stemming from embezzlement

Former Perrysburg Schools employee Eric Whitson has plead guilty to two separate indictments stemming from the embezzlement of funds.

Whitson was indicted back in May on felony charges in connection to accusations of theft dating back to 2011. Whitson was originally accused in July of 2014 of stealing thousands of dollars from Perrysburg Schools and was charged at the time with two felony counts of theft.

On May 20, 2015, a grand jury indicted Whitson on one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, two counts of aggravated theft, two counts of money laundering, one count of theft in office, and one count of tampering with records.

Whitson was an employee of the Perrysburg Schools Treasurer's Office since 2009. He was also a volunteer treasurer for the Bowling Green Athletic Boosters since 2008.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Matuszak said that Whitson was responsible for about $551,000 in misappropriated funds from Perrysburg Schools and $181,000 in misappropriated funds from the Bowling Green Athletic Boosters.

Aside from the engaging charge, which is punishable by up to 11 years in prison, Whitson could face up to 36 years in prison for all other charges.

Under Ohio law, Whitson's pension will also be used to re-pay the parties involved.

"We are grateful to the Perrysburg Police Department, the Perrysburg City Schools, the Bowling Green Athletic Boosters and the Ohio State Auditor's Office for their cooperation in bringing the case to light and for the tremendous amount of investigation, which went into uncovering all the Mr. Whitson's illegal activity," said Paul Dobson, Wood County Prosecuting Attorney. "The damage done by this man will be far-reaching and long-lasting, but I hope that the additional vigilance and protections which this case revealed as necessary will be the same."

Whitson will be back in court Jan. 11.

