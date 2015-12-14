Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet gives discount fee on cat adoption this holiday season

If the season of giving includes a new furry friend for your family, Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet has a deal for you.

Now through the end of December, the adoption fee for all cats and kittens is $25 ($50 off from the normal $75 fee). It's all a part of a holiday cat adoption special called "Bring Joy to Their World" and includes the cost of a spay or neuter, vaccinations, deworming, flea treatment and testing for FIV and leukemia.

Potential adopters can stop by Maumee Valley Save-A-Pet at 5250 Hill Avenue (at Reynolds) Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. or visit cats in the in-store adoption center at Petco at Monroe/Talmadge during store hours.

The non-profit organization has about 10 dogs available for adoption, but the “Bring Joy to Their World” $25 adoption price applies to cats and kittens only.

