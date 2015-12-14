Financial Aid: How to prepare to get more

If you’re counting on federal financial aid to help offset the cost of your child’s college education, there are a few things you can do before the end of 2015 to increase your chances of getting more.

Charlie Heid of Gilmore Jasion Mahler has tips to help get your college student more aid in the coming year.



FAFSA, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, looks at one primary thing; your income level. So in terms of tax strategy, Heid says now’s the time to figure out ways to lower your 2015 taxable income, so you qualify for more aid.

You can start filling out FAFSA forms in January for the 2016-2017 academic year, but that makes for tight timelines and more headaches for parents and students, being that you either have to file your tax return really early (so you know your taxable income for the FAFSA form) or estimate your income for 2015 and confirm it later.

But, things are changing, with a new timeline for the 2017-2018 academic year, you will be able to file three months earlier (October 1, 2016). That means you’ll again be using your 2015 tax return (not your 2016 return). Bottom line: 2015 tax return could determine how much financial aid your family gets for two years in a row.



FAFSA Facts:

Aid is first come-first served in many states (don’t delay filing)

Income biggest determining factor in how much aid you get

What doesn’t count:

Retirement accounts

Life insurance policy cash value

Home value

Personal property value

What you can do now:

Work with a tax professional to help lower your 2015 taxable income

Delay retirement plan distributions until 2016 (will count as income)

Increase your paycheck contribution to your retirement accounts

Watch how much is in your savings account (if you’re saving to buy a car, do a big home improvement project, spend it before you file for FAFSA)

Key documents for FAFSA Filing:

Most recent federal tax returns

W-2s

Records showing earned income

Other taxable income like unemployment benefits

Bank statements

Investment records

For more information or to access the on line application, click here.

