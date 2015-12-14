Berkey home for sale destroyed by overnight fire

A home up for sale is destroyed following a fast-moving fire overnight Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Sylvania-Metamora and Ohio Street in the Village of Berkey, just west of Sylvania.

We're told crews arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find the home already engulfed in flames.

No one currently lived in the home. It will have to be torn down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

