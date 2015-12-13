Ottawa County cancer patient experiences true meaning of Christmas

The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in the tiny Ottawa County Village of Martin.

Darling Mensing had a holiday wish to have new siding on her home in order to help lower her heating bill. Now, her wish is coming true.

Work on the siding began on Sunday. It's quite an uplifting sight for Darling during a difficult time in her life. She's been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, which has already spread to her lungs and liver.

"Overwhelmed that so many people came out and helped us. Just totally overwhelmed by it. So blessed that people in the community who don't even know us came out to help," said Mensing.

Word of her holiday wish went out on social media. Materials had already been purchased. Workers were needed and ten showed up to volunteer their time after reading Joni Meyer-Crothers Facebook post.

"We go out and spend money on our kids for Christmas. This is what the true meaning of Christmas is. And Jesus wants us to give and help other people," said Meyer-Crothers.

Now, Darling, her husband, seven children and five grandchildren can have a Merry Christmas thanks to the goodness of others.

"Just thank you to everyone who came out. All the support done for me, all the help we've gotten so far, I greatly appreciate it," said Darling.

But there's still more work to do and volunteer help is needed when the siding project resumes next Friday.

If you'd like to pitch in, go to Ms. Meyer-Crothers Facebook page "Free Tastes Good."

