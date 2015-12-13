Walbridge church renovation brings tears to eyes of parishioners

A fifty-year-old church in Walbridge was re-dedicated on Sunday after getting a $1.3 million facelift.

Worshipers got their first look at St. Jerome Catholic Church at Sunday's Mass.

The renovation project began in May and included structural improvements.

Some of the items that were refurbished or newly built include the bell tower, stations of the cross and stained glass windows. Other liturgical items, such as the altar, came from churches that had closed.

"I've already talked to people who have come in here and they have tears in their eyes because they are amazed by the beauty of it. And I think that beauty helps us to reflect on the beauty of Jesus Christ and it re-energizes our spirituality,” said Pastor Eric Schild.

St. Jerome Parish was formed in 1962. The pastor says the building was not specifically designed to be a church.

