Ex-prisoner wanted after violating supervised release

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The United States Marshals Service in Toledo is asking for help locating a fugitive.

The USMS says Maurice Moore is wanted for violating his supervised release.

Moore was released earlier this year after serving ten years in prison for a bank robbery.

He is also a suspect in several other crimes.

He is 45 years old, 64 tall and weighs 250 lbs.|

If you know the whereabouts of Maurice Moore you are asked to call the US Marshals at 866-492-6833.

