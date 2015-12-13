Baseball diamond dugout burned to ground at Arbinger Field

Toledo Police are searching for the person responsible for setting fire to the baseball dugouts at Rich Arbinger Field at Bowman Park in west Toledo.



The Start High School baseball team calls the field home during the season.



Police say the incident happened Saturday evening around 6 p.m.



Tom DeMarco, the director of athletics at TPS, believes the dugouts were purposely set on fire.



“More than likely. It's hard to say. You know if kids did it or what their reasoning was or there just out to cause damage and destruction or what, but it's a shame,” said Mr. DeMarco

If you have any information about the fire you’re asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

