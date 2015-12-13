Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - December 13, 2015

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with two of our Toledo City Council members and an award-winning professor at Bowling Green State University to talk about hot button issues both locally and globally.

First, Larry Sykes (D) and Rob Ludeman (R), both council members of Toledo, weigh in on the new proposed tax to fix the streets and the budget allocations that have perhaps led us to the need for new resources.

Then, Dr. Neocles Leontis, professor at BGSU, discusses global cooperation to affect climate change and new solutions to energy that have yet to be implemented on a grander scale.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

