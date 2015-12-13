New Ronald McDonald House open to the public before families move in

The new Ronald McDonald house will host an open house for the public between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

The new $9.4 million dollar space is located near the old house on Monroe and ProMedica Parkway.

Ronald McDonald houses are built to house the families of ailing children while they are in hospital care.

According to the Ronald McDonald website the network of local Chapters have been making children happier and healthier by keeping families closer together - giving them a place to rest and refresh.

