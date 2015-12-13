Toledo man sentenced Thursday for stabbing in Put-in-Bay - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man sentenced Thursday for stabbing in Put-in-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY (WTOL) -

A Toledo man convicted for a stabbing in Put-in-Bay is expected to learn how long he will spend behind bars this week.

Jesus Pablo Yerena will face a judge Thursday for sentencing. 

The stabbing happened in July.

A court found Yerena guilty on two counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with evidence in October.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

