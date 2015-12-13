Fremont man charged in deadly crash pleas no contest

A Fremont man charged in a deadly crash has taken a plea deal.

Monday, 24-year-old Jacob Greer plead no contest to an aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

Greer rear-ended a car, killing its driver Sean Lutzman back in July.

Oregon police found muscle relaxants and marijuana in Greer's system during the investigation.

"People don't consider that as a high risk time, so the fact that he was under the influence of drugs, driving at a high rate of speed and hit my son and killed him at 7:30 in the morning is distressing for a lot of people," said Lutzman's mother Jackie Kidd-Lutzman.

Greer will be back in court in January to learn his sentence.



Related: Bond revoked for man accused of aggravated vehicular homicide

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.