Families of Toledo's fallen firefighters donate to firehouses

Firehouses across Toledo are expected to receive a major donation Sunday.

The family of fallen firefighter Jamie Dickman along with representatives from the Toledo Fire Department will donate plates and glassware to firehouses in the area.

The dishes were made by Libbey Glass.

The donation is part of the Live your Dream Foundation made in memory of, Jamie Dickman and Steve Machinski who were killed in a Toledo fire nearly two years ago.

