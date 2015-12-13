Intoxicated Findlay woman attacks 2 police officers during arrest

A Findlay woman is behind bars after injuring two police officers while she was intoxicated.

The assault happened Friday, Dec. 11 on Stanley Avenue as officers attempted to arrest her.

According to police reports, during the arrest the woman began fighting, kicking and hitting both officers.

Officer Kevin Cieplowski and officer Mike Cooley suffered minor injuries.

