1 dead, 1 injured in Portage County car crash

Authorities say a person is dead after a single-car crash in Portage County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in Paris Township.



Two people were in a 2004 Nissan Titan when it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The impact ejected the driver before the vehicle caught fire, killing the passenger trapped inside.

The driver's injuries are unknown at this time.

The Highway Patrol says investigators believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and that the car was speeding.



The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.



The crash remains under investigation.

