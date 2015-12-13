2 women recovering from stabbings after south Toledo altercation

Two women are recovering after police say they stabbed each other in south Toledo early Sunday morning.



It happened on Arlington Avenue, near South Byrne Rd. just after 4 a.m.



Police say a long standing feud between the two led to the assault.



One woman was taken to the hospital for stitches.



Both are expected to be okay.



It's not clear what charges the two may face.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.