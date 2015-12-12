Cops connect with kids at holiday shopping event

Police officers held their annual 'Cops and Kids Shopping Event' at Meijer in Rossford on Saturday.



Several officers were paired up each with a child from the area and given one-hundred dollars to spend on clothing and toys.

The event is a great opportunity for law enforcement and the community to work together to make local children's holiday season a little brighter.

"The families that come through here are very appreciative of all the efforts that we do throughout the year to raise these funds to take their kids Christmas shopping and the kids are happy to get toys and it's kind of neat seeing the bond that maybe a five or six-year-old child could form with a police officer," said Sgt. Douglas Hubaker, with the Northwood Police Department.

Santa Claus also made an appearance.

The event is put on by the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police.

