Santas converge on uptown streets for annual Santa run

Runners decked out like Santa Claus or his elves took to the streets on Saturday as a freewheeling holiday tradition returned to Toledo's uptown district.



It was the second annual Santa 5-K Run/Walk.



Prizes were handed out to race winners.



The event is a great way to promote the area.

"It's a great event for the UpTown Association because it brings a lot of people from outside of the area into our neighborhood and gives us a chance to show off how great uptown is,” said Julie Champa, with the UpTown Association.

About 100 people participated in the event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.