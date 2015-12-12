Santas converge on uptown streets for annual Santa run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Santas converge on uptown streets for annual Santa run

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Runners decked out like Santa Claus or his elves took to the streets on Saturday as a freewheeling holiday tradition returned to Toledo's uptown district.

It was the second annual Santa 5-K Run/Walk.

Prizes were handed out to race winners.

The event is a great way to promote the area.

"It's a great event for the UpTown Association because it brings a lot of people from outside of the area into our neighborhood and gives us a chance to show off how great uptown is,” said Julie Champa, with the UpTown Association.

About 100 people participated in the event.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly