Almost 2,000 wreaths placed on graves of local veterans

It's become an annual event honoring the men and women who proudly served our country.



Veterans' graves were decorated as part of the 'Wreaths Across America' program on Saturday.



It happened at the Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania.



Nearly two thousand wreaths were laid by dozens of volunteers, many of them area scouts.



"I had grandparents and family members who served," said Logan Farschman of Boy Scout Troop 154.



'Wreaths Across America' started in 1992.



It's grown over time. This year nearly one million wreaths were laid globally.



"They're a symbol of our love to all our comrades who have passed," said scout David Dubiel.



One of those comrades is Charles Moore who served in the Army during World War II.



Seeing the wreath on the grave was emotional for his son David, a Vietnam War veteran.



"I think it's a proud thing to do and being in World War II, you really didn't have any choice. You wanted to serve your country," said David.



Each wreath costs $15.00.



Money for the wreaths comes from corporate donors and fundraisers.



"Well, just to honor our veterans. The freedom we have is because of our veterans and that's what we're doing. We remember, honor and teach is our motto," said Mel Harbaugh of 'Wreaths Across America.'



He adds the goal of the organization is to one day raise enough money to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran in the Toledo area.

