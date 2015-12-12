Carly Cares selling "FoodieCards" to raise money for progeria research

This weekend is your chance to help find a cure for a rare disease affecting a Whitehouse, OH girl.



Five-year-old Carly Kudzia has progeria – a genetic disorder in which symptoms of aging are exhibited at an early age.



This weekend at the Franklin Park Mall, FoodieCards are being sold to benefit progeria research and treatment.



FoodieCards are a real, playable deck of playing cards with each card serving as a ten dollar discount card to 54 dining establishments in the Toledo area.

A deck of FoodieCards costs thirty dollars.

They are good through October 2016.

FoodieCards are being sold at the Kiosk located directly in front of William Sonoma across from Build a Bear and The Apple Store.



Half the money will be donated to the organization 'Carly Cares.'



The fundraiser continues on Sunday.

Carly’s is only one of eighteen known cases of progeria in the United States.

There are 103 children known to be living with progeria worldwide.

Visit www.teamCarlyQ.com or www.foodiecards.com for more information.

