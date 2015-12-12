Police seeking west Toledo carryout armed robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police seeking west Toledo carryout armed robber

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police are on the lookout for a person accused of holding up a west Toledo carryout late Saturday night.

It happened around midnight at the Clark 'N Go on Monroe Street near Secor.

TPD says a man wearing a mask and a gun made off with money and cigarettes.

No one was injured.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

