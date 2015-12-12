LCCS: Holiday Gift Shred trades services for toys

Lucas County Children Services teamed up with All-Shred Inc. to bring the Holiday Gift Shred back this season.

The event runs from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and consists of a trade of at least one unwrapped toy donated towards LCCS's Holiday Gift Drive in exchange for on-the-spot shredding of up to five bags or boxes of confidential documents.

Julie Malkin of LCCS says this is a great time of year to get rid of old tax forms and bills as the new year approaches.

“If you bring a toy or gift card down to the Burger King on Monroe Street – the one across from Franklin Park Mall, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today – they will shred five bags or boxes of your confidential documents. And, that’s a really great service, particularly at this time of year… it’s the end of the year, you want to clear your house out…tax forms, bills… They’ll get rid of it securely – shred it on site. And you can go on with the holidays and know that your materials were shredded confidentially.”

Malkin also commented that the community has been very helpful in their donations of gifts for the children they represent, but they still need more to serve the 2,000 kids in need this Christmas.

"We are short on toys for girls (other than dolls). We are missing toys for boys: Legos, Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, Star Wars..."

Malkin says art supplies are also a great donation. Craft kits, jewelry-making and paints allows children and teenagers an opportunity to express themselves.

In addition to the shredding event, Bennett Mgmt. will be raffling off gift cards to Burger King.

Burger King is located at 4870 Monroe St. (across from the Franklin Park Mall).

Although the Holiday Gift Shred event runs for a limited time on Dec. 12, the Holiday Gift Drive is extended until Friday, Dec. 18.

