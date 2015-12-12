1 killed in motorcycle crash in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 killed in motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

 The Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in Wood County.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 in Freedom Township, along SR 105 near Bradner Road.

Wood County officials say James Widmer lost control of his motorcycle and slammed into a utility pole.

Widmer died at the scene.


 Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly