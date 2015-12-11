Warm weather brings large numbers to Toledo holiday events

Toledo's official Christmas trees were lit Friday in Ottawa Park.

Popcorn and hot chocolate were served to those in attendance, and Christmas carols were sung.

People were in the holiday spirit. Or were they?

The calendar reads December, but it feels more like October. There's no chill in the air, no snow on the ground.

The skating rink at the park remains closed because it’s too warm to skate.

But most people aren't saying “Bah humbug!”

"I actually like this weather. I don't want it to get colder. I don't want snow," said Jackie Jackson.

"This weather is beautiful. There's no snowy roads, no accidents,” Rita Jackson added.

As for the rink, operators say it probably won't be open until sometime after Christmas.

"We do have chillers underneath. We maintain the ice, but we do need Mother Nature's cooperation a little bit,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Curtis Cotton. “Once the temperatures get down at freezing, we can maintain the ice after that."

Meanwhile, high temperatures have resulted in record attendance for 'Holidays in the Manor House' at the Wildwood Metropark Preserve. Visitors love the house, featuring 30 decorated rooms, each with a different theme.

The Metroparks had to bring in extra volunteers to handle the crush of people.

"I think it can be attributed to wonderful weather and the new events we have," said Shannon DeYoung of the Manor House.

The Manor House is open through Sunday. Admission is free.

