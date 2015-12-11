Former WLS superintendent talks to WTOL about decision to resign

The Washington Local Schools board voted Friday to approve the resignation of Superintendent Patrick Hickey.

Superintendent Hickey had been on paid leave as allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced. He spoke exclusively with WTOL about the decision.

Hickey says he wishes this was a bad dream, but it's not and he doesn't want to put his family through any more.

"I want to say to my supporters that I'm sorry I disappointed them, because they wanted me to fight and I couldn't keep fighting," he said. "I probably could have kept fighting, but it wasn't worth it to, you know, a 14-year-old girl, two 18-year-old boys. I have a kid in college. It just wasn't worth it anymore to me."

Hickey calls the allegations against him horrific rumors and innuendo, citing problems with school board members.

"The kids deserve my leadership, the staff deserve my leadership, but the current board of education doesn't at this point," he said.

Some people at the school board meeting Friday agreed. They were angry at board members for Hickey's resignation.

Board member Dave Hunter also says he's not happy about the decision, calling the former superintendent a great leader. But Hunter says he's hopeful the district will now move forward and return focus to the students.

"We have not been talking about kids in the classroom for weeks now, and it's time to get back in the classroom," he said. "We need to be talking about test scores and making the kids the most important thing on our plate."

Hickey says that's his hope for the district, too.

"I love WLS, probably more than myself," Hickey said. "It's time for them to heal. It's time for the focus to be off me. It's time for the focus to be back on the kids. I hope they make decisions to bring in a leader who's going to love and lift up kids, because that's what we've been doing for 14 years."

He says the board offered him a $217,000 severance package, and he now plans to take a break and focus on his family.

Hickey announced Thursday that he would file an ethics complaint against two board members Friday. A district parent also filed an ethics complaint.

