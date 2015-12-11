Big crowd listens to experts from around the country at Lake Erie water forum

A forum on how to protect Lake Erie brought more than 100 people to the Lake Erie shore this week, including experts from Green Bay, Wisconsin and the Chesapeake Bay, two areas that have been dealing with water problems of their own.



The Lake Erie Improvement Association hosted the forum to discuss ways to reduce algae on the lake.



Maryland conservation leader Verna Harrison highlighted the Total Maximum Daily Loads, TMDL's, which are mandatory reductions that have been reducing phosphorous and nitrogen runoff into the Chesapeake Bay.



Harrison said load limits could do the same for Lake Erie.



“And so it's a sense of, okay, I'm going to this location and it tells me when I get there. And the state can have its own plan for how it gets there,” said Harrison.



Dr. Jeff Reutter of the Ohio State University Sea gr ant says the algae bloom in Lake Erie in 2015 was the worst algae bloom the lake has ever seen but was only a third as toxic as they thought it would be when considering its size.



Since temperatures have d ropped, it won't be a problem again until July.



But Dr. Reutter knows the problem has to be solved.

“Using the strategy that was used in Chesapeake Bay, if that would do it, I'll be 100 percent in favor of it. I don't believe that is the only strategy that could be used,” said Dr. Reutter.



One of the other speakers was Greg Baneck, of Wisconsin Outagame. He talked about the algae that has been harming the water in Green Bay and the Little Fox River and said the region has phosphorous problems just like Lake Erie does.

