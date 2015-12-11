Cancer-free 10-year-old dancer to receive nerve-sensing prosthetic leg

It's been a rough year for 10-year-old Valory Newton from Walbridge.

In the spring, WTOL followed the young girl who loves to dance through cancer treatment, surgeries to remove a tumor, the eventual amputation of her leg and her fight to dance again.

"We still sit down and say, 'I can't believe my kid has one leg,'" said Dyana Newton, Valory's mother.

Now, Valory has incredible news to share: She is cancer free. She will receive a final body scan in January to make sure.

And there is even more good news for this little dancer who has not given up on her passion. If all goes as planned, Valory will be getting a new leg in January.

But it's not your traditional prosthetic. The special leg has a nerve sensor in it which will allow her leg to talk to her brain to bend her knees, to point her toes and to turn her leg.

Valory is only the 29th person in the US and the first child to undergo nerve innervation during her amputation. It's a procedure which allowed her nerves to continue to grow, and that has made her a perfect candidate for the new leg.

Valory will receive the half-million-dollar new limb free of cost and in return, researchers will study how her body handles the transition.

Related:

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.