Unusually warm December affects shoppers

A drastic change from the past two winters, this December has brought nothing but above average temperatures and minimal snowfall. This weekend, record-breaking temperatures approach the middle 60s in back-to-back days for the first time since 1998.

“People can get out and shop without having to put their galoshes on and fight terrible weather, so it’s good,” said Les Starr.

There seemed to be an extra skip in the step of other shoppers at the Town Center at Levis Commons Friday, as well. While celebrating the holiday season, Starr is also excited to hit the links.

“[I’m] making a reservation for golf in Cleveland with a friend on Sunday. And you can’t often golf in the middle of December, so life is good,” he said.

Spots around the community have been feeling the impact of the warmer weather.

“We are seasonal, because it’s very difficult to sell a sweater in July,” said Cherreen Thompson, owner of the seasonal pop-up Llama and Alpaca store, located temporarily at Levis Commons.

Thompson says this season has been a difficult one for selling warm weather goods.

“Business has been a little quiet, but we’re hoping people will go, ‘Oh my gosh, it's only two weeks to Christmas and we need to get something,’” she said.

Levis Commons Marketing Director Casey Pogan says the carriage rides, visits to Santa’s Workshop, and holiday activities have all seen an early increase in activity.

The Manor House at Wildwood Metropark reported on Twitter that over 5,000 visitors have been to see the holiday decorations - nearly record-breaking attendance.

So, while the warm weather may not put a damper on the holiday spirit, how do people feel about a potential Christmas without snow?

“Oh, I love snow on Christmas! I like snow, but if we can’t have snow, this [warm weather] is beautiful,” said Deb Richey.

And Starr says he’s in favor of a white Christmas for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but then it can go away.

Not a fan of the cold? Enjoy it while it lasts, because we’re not going to be in the 60s for long.

