Planned Parenthood: Ohio AG's report on fetuses is 'false'

Planned Parenthood of Ohio is striking back against an investigative finding by state Attorney General Mike DeWine alleging that it improperly disposed of aborted fetuses in landfills.

Stephanie Kight, the organization's Ohio president, said the allegation is "flat-out false." She said Planned Parenthood handles medical tissue "like any other quality health care provider."

DeWine's investigation otherwise found no evidence that Planned Parenthood made money from aborted fetuses. Kight said that finding was in line with eight other states that have now cleared Planned Parenthood affiliates of allegations of wrongdoing.

DeWine announced the investigation in mid-July after anti-abortion activists began releasing undercover videos they said showed Planned Parenthood personnel negotiating the sale of fetal organs.

Fetal tissue donations are illegal in Ohio.

