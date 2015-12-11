Ohio elections chief addresses fall snags as 2016 race nears

Ohio's elections chief is taking action to address glitches that occurred during November's election before the battleground state holds its presidential primary in March.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted said Friday he will require all future absentee ballots to be returned in letter-sized envelopes to avoid a problem encountered with postmarks. He also will promote the importance of poll worker training and encourage recruitment of tech-savvy newcomers after electronic poll book issues caused voting delays in Hamilton County.

Husted's decision on the envelopes follows a meeting Friday with U.S. Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman. Stroman said 100 percent of letter-sized envelopes are postmarked by machines while larger ballot envelopes require special treatment.

Husted said he's confident Ohio will be prepared for 2016. He said "there's no other option."

