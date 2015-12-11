2 charged in connection to murder of Adrian man - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

2 charged in connection to murder of Adrian man

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office has charged two people - Devon Snell and Tamera Rosenberg - in connection to the murder of Edward Monday.

Snell is being charged with murder. Rosenberg is being charged with obstructing justice and accessory after the fact.

