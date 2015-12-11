Michigan siblings diagnosed with extremely rare XMEN disease

They say mothers have a special sense, that they can feel when something is wrong with their children. For one mother, it was this intuition that led her to the discovery of a very rare disease that was causing her son to be sick.

Ethan Sachs is a 2-year-old boy with a lot of energy, but it hasn’t been all fun and games for him and his family in Erie, MI.

Ethan’s mother Jenni says shortly after her youngest was born, she and her husband Ryan noticed he kept getting sick – coughs, colds and runny noses. Just as he seemed to get better, he would get sick again, and nothing they were doing seemed to help.

When he was just four months old, Jenni and Ryan took Ethan to the doctor to have bloodwork done.

Shortly after Ethan’s first birthday, they got a call.

“I knew something was wrong,” Jenni recalled. “And I just remember this panic coming over me and turning to my husband and saying, ‘Ethan has leukemia.’ And he just looked at me and said, ‘What?’”

She says she rushed to the hospital, crying all the way. They were referred to the University of Michigan CS Mott’s Children’s Hospital for more testing. They found out Ethan’s white blood cell count was 50,000. The average should be 18,000.

But they also learned leukemia wasn’t to blame.

“[I said,] ‘Ok, great, so what’s going on with him?’” Jenni said. “They’re like, ‘Nothing. He doesn’t have leukemia. You guys are good to go.’”

But Jenni didn’t believe it and neither did Ethan’s pediatrician. So testing continued, Jenni did constant research, and finally they had an answer.

Ethan had XMEN disease, a very rare and newly-discovered immune disorder that comes from a defect in the X chromosome. The disease was discovered in 2011, and Ethan is only the fourteenth person in the world known to have it, and the youngest.

XMEN disease involves a defect in the magnesium transporter, or MagT1, in the body. While Ethan needs infusions to help him fight simple illnesses like colds and the flu, there's a bigger concern on Jenni's mind.

The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) tends to cause mono. Jenni says studies show that about 90 percent of people will be exposed to this virus by the time they're 30. While it stays dormant in some, neither Ethan's body nor the infusions would be able to fully fight the virus. As a result, EBV can lead to lymphoma, something Jenni says has led to deaths in others with XMEN disease.

It's a thought that Jenni says she keeps in the back of her mind, but can't let it overtake her thoughts.

"Just being prepared for the worst and hoping for the best," she said.

Ethan now goes to U of M every four weeks to get IVG infusions to give him antibodies that his body can’t produce.

Just when they thought they could breathe a sigh of relief knowing what Ethan was going through, the Sachs were thrown another curve ball: Their oldest son, Lucas, also has XMEN disease, making him the fifteenth person in the world.

The Sachs brothers are the second pair of brothers known to have the rare disease.

Jenni says they’ve been referred to the National Institute of Health. As they wait, hoping for solutions besides infusions, she says she stays positive and tries to protect her boys from infections that could be life-threatening.

“You can’t change the past, but you can start from now. You can do the best you can for your child, and that’s really all you can do,” she said.

To donate to the Sachs family to help with medical expenses, visit their GoFundMe page. Follow their journey on Facebook here.

