Toledo City Council approves plan to put income tax increase on March ballot

The Toledo City Council voted to amend the city's 0.75 percent temporary income tax to a 1 percent tax in a special meeting Friday.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson said the city's priority is to fix residential streets first and is asking for a temporary income tax to do it.

Currently, the city has a permanent 1.5 percent tax, as well as a renewable income tax of 0.75 percent, making the current income tax 2.25 percent. The potential increase would raise the total income tax to 2.5 percent.

The council voted nine to three to approve the increase, but voters will make the final decision in March.

According to the city administration, Toledo has lost up to $83 million in state funding over recent years. According to Toledo Finance Director George Sarantou, that loss has put a hold on street repaving projects.

"We need help to get those fixed because of what the state has done to us," said Sarantou.

The additional 0.25 percent tax would generate $18.55 million in new money for the city.

The new ordinance says 90 percent of that money would have to be designated for street repair, and the rest would go toward bumping up hire dates for new police and fire classes next year.

"We know the citizens want two things,” Sarantou said. “They want the streets fixed, and they want continued police and fire personnel on the streets."

Toledo voters have approved the 0.75 percent temporary tax for 33 years. Now that the temporary tax is at 1 percent, voters have a bigger decision to make in March.

"We will have a good discussion of these issues, and we will again make sure every question gets answered," said Sarantou.

If passed by voters, the 1 percent temporary tax would be enacted on July 2016, and last until December 2020.

Though all city councilmen agreed that roads in town need to be fixed, some disagreed with Friday’s decision to pass the mayor's proposal.

City Councilman Mike Craig felt the city should have gone over the books again before raising taxes.

"I don't think that we've looked at the budget hard enough to determine that we need the full quarter percent," he said.

And although the increase is also slated to hire more police and fire recruits sooner, some people would rather see all of the new money go toward the much needed road repairs.

"What good is it to have police and fire if they can't go down a main road without encountering a pot hole?" said Toledo resident Ray Johnston during the city council meeting.

Councilman Craig voted no on the amendment, saying the city needs to do a better job of allocating current funds, such as the $6.5 million received from garbage pickup.

"I'm not going to say there isn't a need for more money, but there is a need for better accounting and a better plan for what we have now," he said.

