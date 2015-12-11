Don't Waste Your Money: Understanding coupon exclusions

Have you used any coupons during your holiday shopping? A lot of times, a coupon can get you an extra 10 or 20 percent off this time of year. But more and more shoppers are complaining that many coupons are almost worthless due to too many exclusions.

Judy Lowe learned this lesson the hard way when she decided to use a $10-off coupon Dick’s Sporting Goods sent to her phone.

“They had the sale item, but I could not use the coupon, couldn’t get it to go through on the online purchase,” said Lowe.

When she realized her item wasn’t on the extensive list of exclusions, she called.

“He says, ‘I’m sorry, it’s excluded. Do you see the line on the coupon, that it can’t be used with any other promotion?’” said Lowe.

That’s right—the coupon was invalidated because the store was offering free shipping.

Of course, experienced couponers know that Dick’s is not the only store doing this.

The savings website Rather-Be-Shopping.com says Dick’s excludes almost 100 brands including Nike, Under Armour and North Face.

Macy’s—outside its friends and family sale—also excludes dozens of brands including Coach, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors.

The report also says JC Penney coupons tend to exclude Levis, Converse and Disney apparel.

So if you find a coupon with hundreds of exclusions, don’t blame the store clerk.

Your best bet: look for last year’s merchandise and clearance items.

