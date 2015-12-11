Car smashes into south Toledo apartment building

A freak accident left a man and his son homeless after a car crashed into their apartment building.

It happened Friday afternoon on Arlington near Detroit in south Toledo.

Furman McWilliams Junior was watching TV when he heard a crash—a car hitting the side of his apartment. The impact sent bricks falling outside and caused more damage inside

"My ceiling is cracked in the kitchen. It's cracked in the living room. It hit so hard, it knocked the food out of the fridge, couple items in the bathroom and there is glass everywhere," said Furman McWilliams Jr.

McWilliams escaped out of a window after police say the car came crashing into the building going 40 miles an hour. It's a scene no one expected, including Jim McNeely, who was working next door.

"Take a step back and take a deep breath. I was just in the trunk of my car a minute before. He would have missed me by inches," said McNeely.

The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

As for the building—the utilities were shut off. And city engineers are investigating if the damage can be fixed or if the apartments will have to be torn down. Either way, Furman and his 9-year-old son need to find somewhere to stay.

"I'm glad my son wasn't here. I thank God for that. He was at school, but he has to come home to this… and say dad ‘what are we gonna do?’ So we have to figure that out," said McWilliams Jr.

Police are still investigating how this happened but have not ruled out driving under the influence.

