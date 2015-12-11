Attorney general: aborted Ohio fetuses disposed in landfills

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says an investigation found no evidence that Planned Parenthood made money from aborted fetuses.

DeWine says the probe did determine that that aborted fetuses from Planned Parenthood facilities are ultimately disposed of in landfills.

DeWine on Friday called the practice callous and said it violated state rules requiring that fetuses be disposed of in a humane manner.

DeWine announced the investigation in mid-July after anti-abortion activists began releasing undercover videos they said showed Planned Parenthood personnel negotiating the sale of fetal organs.

Such fetal tissue donations are illegal in Ohio. A Planned Parenthood state leader has said no donation program exists here, in accordance with the law.

Messages were left with Planned Parenthood seeking comment.

