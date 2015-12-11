Bowling Green police officer cited for drunk driving

A Bowling Green police officer is on paid administrative leave after being cited for drunk driving.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says officer Jessica McClure-Weis was driving on Hannah Road Monday night when she went off the road and crashed into a ditch. She was not injured.

According to the crash report, McClure-Weis refused a breath test. She later submitted a urine test and was then cited for an OVI.



The incident remains under investigation.

