WLS superintendent, parent to file ethic complaints against school board

Superintendent Patrick Hickey says he plans to file ethics complaints against Patricia Carmean and James Langenderfer for “numerous ethics violations.”

Documents obtained by WTOL detail parent Mike Murphy’s complaint. He says they will be sent to the Ohio Ethics Commission Friday.

Murphy says Langenderfer revealed confidential information from inside board members' executive session. Murphy’s complaint states the information was leaked to a local blogger and published on several social media sites, fueling the rumor mill surrounding Hickey.

"Anything from naming teacher's names that were a part of investigations to promises of votes and stuff like that," he said.

Murphy says his intention of filing this complaint is to get the school board back to the level of professionalism and respect expected of elected officials.

"The more I dug into it, the more information that I found," Murphy said. "I decided that I wanted to do something about it."

Murphy's complaint includes written statements from two individuals who say Langenderfer told them the confidential information.

One of the letters states that Langenderfer offered to help with the person's campaign of school board if they would agree to be the third vote to fire Hickey. The other letter states that Langenderfer revealed the name of the teacher who alleged inappropriate behavior by Hickey and asked that they (the person who made the statement) "keep quiet" because it was confidential.

Murphy has three kids in the district. He says that's a big part of why he wanted to take action, and he says enough is enough.

"There's a lot of people who just want to turn a blind eye, and they want to complain about when stuff happens later," he said. "I wasn't willing to do that, and I'm thinking of my kids, and I'm not willing to put their future at risk."

Superintendent Hickey submitted his resignation at Friday's meeting, and the school board accepted it.

Hickey was on paid leave just shy of a month as allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Some of those allegations included Carmean accusing Hickey of harassing her.

