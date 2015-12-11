Heroin and opiate awareness day sheds light on deadly epidemic

A heroin epidemic has been sweeping the nation in recent years and the northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan area has had its share of problems with heroin abuse.

On Friday, groups like ProMedica's Harbor Behavioral Health, Sylvania Community Action Team, Lucas County Health Department and the Sheriff's office joined Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program members to kick of the inauguration of Heroin and Opiate Awareness Day.



In 2014, there were over 47,000 overdose deaths in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control, up 7 percent from 2013.

Among those, opioid deaths are up by 16 percent and heroin deaths are up by 28 percent.



Dr. Robert Forney Jr., with the Lucas County Coroner's Office, says there were four heroin-related deaths in a 24-period last week in Toledo.



It's statistics like these that prompted the UMADAOP (Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program) to work with the city on getting this day declared an official Heroin & Opiate Awareness Day. They say it's a conversation we need to have.



"The biggest problem is people don't want to talk about this, they want to deny that it's happening, they're uncomfortable. We understand that it's a tough thing to talk about, but until we get together as a community and we start talking about this and discussing it. It's only going to get worse," said Geof Allan, prevention specialist at UMADAOP.



The coroner's office says heroin users can span an array of people, with the average being 39-year-old males. Dr. Forney says they've also seen an increase in female deaths related to heroin overdoses. Allan also says, chances are you know someone who is affected.



"Silence is the biggest problem. Start talking. It effects everybody. You know an addict, you just don't know that you know an addict," Allan said.

For more information visit http://umadaop.org/.

