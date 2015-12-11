Ohio pot legalization group to report final spending

The group behind a failed fall effort to legalize marijuana in Ohio is among campaign committees facing a deadline to report final financial figures for 2015.

ResponsibleOhio and the others must turn in their campaign finance reports to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted on Friday.

The documents will show how much was ultimately raised and spent on an effort that would have legalized marijuana for both personal and medical use in a single vote.

ResponsibleOhio has previously reported nearly $12 million in spending. Despite that outlay, some celebrity endorsements and polling that showed a majority of Ohioans favored legalization, Issue 3 failed badly.

An opposition campaign centered on the fact it created 10 exclusive growing sites. Opponents said the network constituted an economic monopoly for investors.

