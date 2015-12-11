Dozens of Rossford students hit with stomach illness

The Wood County Health Department says a stomach illness has hit Glenwood Elementary in Rossford, resulting in dozens of students staying home on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman with the school says other schools in the area are reporting similar illnesses.

Rossford Superintendent Dan Creps says they’ve been in contact with the health department.

“Any type of food poisoning or anything was ruled out,” Creps said. “The building also has a long history of high marks for sanitation. We, of course, have stepped those up, along with communication efforts with our parents.”

Both the health department and Creps say the situation is getting better, and there were fewer children out sick on Thursday.

